Jennifer Lopez blasts Puerto Rico "garbage" joke as she campaigns for Harris
Las Vegas, Nevada – Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has defended Puerto Ricans after a comedian at Donald Trump's rally in New York disparaged the country as a "floating island of garbage."
Lopez walked out at a rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Las Vegas to her track Let's Get Loud, before she gave an emotional 13-minute speech on "the most important stage [she had] ever been on."
The star made reference to the Madison Square Garden rally, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made racist remarks about Puerto Rico and its people, which Lopez said reminds us who former president Trump "really is and how he really feels."
"It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day, it was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character," Lopez said.
"I'm a lover, you guys know that about me, I'm a lover, I am not a fighter. I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down. I know what that can feel like, and I wouldn't do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had.
"But over Kamala Harris' entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people, and it's time for us to show up for her."
Lopez said Harris' policies are about all of the American people, no matter what they look like, who they love, who they worship, or where they're from, while her opponent "has consistently worked to divide" them.
Jennifer Lopez hails Puerto Rican heritage: "This is our country, too"
The 55-year-old described herself as an American woman whose parents were "proud" to be from Puerto Rico.
"I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here – and we are Americans," Lopez said. "I am a mother, I am a sister, I am an actor and an entertainer, and I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy or, in this case, the good girl, wins.
"And with an understanding of our past and a faith in our future, I will be casting my ballot for Kamala Harris for president of the United States proudly."
"You can't even spell American without Rican," Lopez joked before adding: "This is our country, too."
During her speech, Lopez told the audience there is "so much at stake" and that the young generation deserves a president who cares about "not just some Americans, but all Americans."
"When I started in TV and film, I could get roles playing the maid or the loud-mouthed Latina, but I knew I had more to offer," she said. "And I think there are a lot of people in this country who feel the same way, who know that they are capable of more, and we all just want a chance to prove it.
"Elections are about choosing leaders who support that, not one who stands in the way."
Lopez said Harris will fight for the freedom of immigrants to chase the American Dream, and the freedom of women to choose what they do with their bodies.
"I believe that women have the power to make the difference in this election, I believe in the power of Latinos, I believe in the power of our community," she concluded.
