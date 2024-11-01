Jennifer Lopez blasts Puerto Rico "garbage" joke as she campaigns for Harris

Las Vegas, Nevada – Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has defended Puerto Ricans after a comedian at Donald Trump's rally in New York disparaged the country as a "floating island of garbage."

Lopez walked out at a rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Las Vegas to her track Let's Get Loud, before she gave an emotional 13-minute speech on "the most important stage [she had] ever been on."

The star made reference to the Madison Square Garden rally, where comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made racist remarks about Puerto Rico and its people, which Lopez said reminds us who former president Trump "really is and how he really feels."

"It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day, it was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character," Lopez said.

"I'm a lover, you guys know that about me, I'm a lover, I am not a fighter. I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down. I know what that can feel like, and I wouldn't do it to my worst enemy, or even when facing the biggest adversary I think America has internally ever had.

"But over Kamala Harris' entire career, she has proven to us who she is. She has shown up for us every day, for the people, and it's time for us to show up for her."

Lopez said Harris' policies are about all of the American people, no matter what they look like, who they love, who they worship, or where they're from, while her opponent "has consistently worked to divide" them.