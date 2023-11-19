Jennifer Lopez gets loud in sexy Vegas fits with Ben Affleck

Las Vegas, Nevada - Jennifer Lopez was the hostess with the mostest while in Vegas with Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez made a statement this weekend in Vegas in two head-turning fits. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo

Sin City was the place to be this weekend.

The 54-year-old Lets Get Loud artist rocked two sexy fits while hosting a Las Vegas Poker Tournament with her 51-year-old hubby.

The Friday event marked the start of Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, which saw several more A-list stars including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

JLo first rocked a sultry David Koma cutaway gown while posing on the red carpet, which featured panels of black and bejeweled fabric with a connected choker detail and a thigh-high split.

The Monster-In-Law actor's second outfit was a skintight ruched Magda Burtrym dress with tantalizingly translucent fabric and a stunning floral design at the neckline.

Friday's event was also reportedly a fundraiser for Affleck's non-profit, Eastern Congo Initiative.