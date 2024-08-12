Jennifer Lopez honors Robin Williams with cryptic Instagram tribute

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to the late Robin Williams while also making an eyebrow-raising comment amid her Ben Affleck drama.

Jennifer Lopez honored the late Robin Williams (l.) with a throwback clip from their 1995 movie, Jack. © IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures

On Monday, the 55-year-old star got nostalgic by sharing a clip from the 1995 film Jack.

J.Lo played a teacher named Miss Márquez, who helped guide Williams' titular character, Jack Powell, a 10-year-old boy who suffered from a condition that made him look four times his age.

The video featured the touching scene where the Atlas star welcomed a shy Williams into the classroom.

Lopez captioned the post, "We all have a lot more in common than you think...." adding, "Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams."

The post fell on the 10th anniversary of the Oscar winner's tragic death, but the cryptic caption sparked theories that the post alluded to her alleged marital woes as well.