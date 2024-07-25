Jennifer Lopez gets emotional amid Ben Affleck drama: "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears"

Jennifer Lopez continued her birthday celebrations with a touching Instagram post, where she gave her fans a shoutout and reflected on her emotional year.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Jennifer Lopez praised her fans in her emotional Instagram birthday post amid her alleged separation from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez continued her birthday celebrations with a touching Instagram post, where she gave her fans a shoutout and reflected on her emotional year. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo This is her... now! On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate entertainer and mogul continued commemorating her b-day with a touching IG caption. J. Lo was captured smiling with a party blower in her mouth while rocking pale blue silk PJs that had "JL's GOLDEN BDAY" written on them with the date. The Let's Get Loud singer was surrounded by flowers galore, balloons, a "Happy Birthday" banner, and a huge cake. She began the post by thanking everyone for the outpouring of birthday love, writing, "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed."

Did Ben Affleck celebrate J. Lo's birthday?

Amid J. Lo's birthday takeover in New York, her hubby has remained on the West Coast. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo The Anaconda star went on to note her "extraordinary journey," adding, "I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside." She concluded the post by mentioning her family and friends but made it clear that her fans "have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times." "Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love," J. Lo wrote. Amid her plethora of birthday content, her Oscar-winning hubby was still noticeably absent – does this mean Ben didn't give J. Lo any b-day love?