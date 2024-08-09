Here's what Jennifer Lopez's inner circle thinks of Ben Affleck: "He’s a triple-A a**hole"
Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck was never particularly popular in Jennifer Lopez's close inner circle. After the former It Couple's rumored breakup, insiders now reveal what was behind it.
J.Lo's manager Benny Medina has seemingly held a grudge against Ben Affleck since Bennifer's first failed engagement in the 2000s.
An insider revealed to Page Six that Medina and Affleck supposedly "can't stand each other."
"They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood," the source said.
The reason for this could be that Lopez briefly split from her manager in 2003 – with Affleck said to have been the deciding factor.
After breaking up with the Gone Girl actor in 2004, J.Lo rehired Medina as her manager and he has reportedly been one of her closest confidants ever since.
Jennifer Lopez's manager Benny Medina held back with Bennifer 2.0
Another insider said that the show business expert had "kept his mouth shut" with Bennifer 2.0 as he probably knew that she would marry him this time around.
J.Lo's longtime best friend Leah Remini is said to have intervened, however – which could explain why she skipped out on the wedding!
Per Page Six, she is said to have advised Lopez to think about why it didn't work out the first time.
Apparently, Remini said that Affleck "is selfish and not fully committed as a partner."
After that, "J.Lo was so mad she cut off all ties" with her former bestie.
The two women have since seemingly reconciled, though.
Another second source said that no one but Lopez's mother likes Ben Affleck because "he’s a triple-A a**hole."
For more than three months now, the rumor mill has been churning out more and more tidbits about the alleged divorce of the former Hollywood dream couple.
Affleck is reportedly still struggling with filling out the divorce papers because he doesn't want to embarrass J.Lo any further.
Cover photo: Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP, Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP