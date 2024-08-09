Here's what Jennifer Lopez's inner circle thinks of Ben Affleck: "He’s a triple-A a**hole"

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck was never particularly popular in Jennifer Lopez 's close inner circle. After the former It Couple's rumored breakup , insiders now reveal what was behind it.

Benny Medina (l.) laid the foundations for Jennifer Lopez's (r.) music career back in 1999. © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP, VALERIE MACON / AFP

J.Lo's manager Benny Medina has seemingly held a grudge against Ben Affleck since Bennifer's first failed engagement in the 2000s.

An insider revealed to Page Six that Medina and Affleck supposedly "can't stand each other."

"They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood," the source said.

The reason for this could be that Lopez briefly split from her manager in 2003 – with Affleck said to have been the deciding factor.

After breaking up with the Gone Girl actor in 2004, J.Lo rehired Medina as her manager and he has reportedly been one of her closest confidants ever since.