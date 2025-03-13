Jennifer Lopez insider clears the air on Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck drama!

Los Angeles, California - Is Jennifer Lopez really stressing out over Ben Affleck 's eyebrow-raising PDA with Jennifer Garner?

Jennifer Lopez (pictured) is apparently unbothered by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's paintball outing. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 55-year-old hitmaker reportedly "isn't bothered" by her ex-husband's handsy outing with Garner, per People!

An exclusive insider spilled to the outlet, "Jennifer Garner knows what it is and knows what it is not. And people are reading into it in a way to create drama where there is none."

The tipster noted that J.Lo "doesn't feel betrayed," adding, "I think the two Jens are great admirers of the other, and I think they're all co-parenting."

Despite previous talk that the Let's Get Loud entertainer "felt betrayed" by the exes' paintball match, the source maintained that there is "no animosity" between J.Lo and Garner.

The informant said that the ladies are "friendly," adding, "We're always pitting women against women. In this case, it's just not the truth."