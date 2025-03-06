Does Jennifer Lopez feel "betrayed" by Ben Affleck's PDA with Jennifer Garner?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has reportedly reacted to Ben Affleck's touchy outing with Jennifer Garner – and it isn't good!

Jennifer Lopez (r.) has apparently sounded off on Ben Affleck's touchy paintball outing with Jennifer Garner (l.) © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A J.Lo insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the Atlas star "saw the paintballing images when the rest of the world did," and "of course, it will make her question things from their time together."



The tipster noted that even J.Lo's friends question "how platonic Jen [Garner] and Ben are."

J.Lo and Ben's divorce was finalized earlier this year, but the insider added that the multi-hyphenate feels "betrayed," explaining that "she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges and had a rough year as their marriage broke down."

The Oscar winner has been spending more time with his first ex-wife – with whom she shares three children – after the LA wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades area, where Ben resides.