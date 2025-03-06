Does Jennifer Lopez feel "betrayed" by Ben Affleck's PDA with Jennifer Garner?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has reportedly reacted to Ben Affleck's touchy outing with Jennifer Garner – and it isn't good!
A J.Lo insider spilled to the Daily Mail that the Atlas star "saw the paintballing images when the rest of the world did," and "of course, it will make her question things from their time together."
The tipster noted that even J.Lo's friends question "how platonic Jen [Garner] and Ben are."
J.Lo and Ben's divorce was finalized earlier this year, but the insider added that the multi-hyphenate feels "betrayed," explaining that "she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges and had a rough year as their marriage broke down."
The Oscar winner has been spending more time with his first ex-wife – with whom she shares three children – after the LA wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades area, where Ben resides.
After settling her divorce with Ben in 2018, Jennifer Garner has been in a longtime relationship with John Miller, but the insider spilled that if she does reunite with the Gone Girl actor, J.Lo would be okay with it.
The singer "wants Ben to be happy, so if that is with the mother of his children, then so be it," the tipster said.
