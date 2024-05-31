Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck at daughter's graduation – but are they still on the rocks?

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted together once again, despite the supposed breakdown of their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) joined Ben Affleck at his daughter's graduation amid rumors that the two were headed for divorce. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The first separation rumors hit the Hollywood couple in mid-May, and they were said to be on the verge of divorce.

Now, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate has been spotted with her husband as the two headed to the graduation party of his daughter Violet, whom the 51-year-old actor shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

But despite recent sightings, the two are still said to be on the rocks.

A report from earlier this week claimed that the Good Will Hunting star is "worn down" amid the couple's marital woes and that they're "taking some space" to figure out whether staying together is the right fit.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Ben and Jen are still living separately amid the alleged tension in their marriage.

J. Lo has been in the public eye as she promotes her new movie, Atlas, while Ben is busy filming The Accountant 2.