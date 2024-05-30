Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumors fly amid claims he's "checked out"

Los Angeles, California - Has Ben Affleck become "worn down" by his alleged marital woes with Jennifer Lopez ?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's (r.) marriage is rumored to still be tense amid the pair's alleged differences. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Page Six, things are reportedly more tense between Bennifer as the pair are on "two completely different pages" now that their honeymoon phase has "worn off."

The 54-year-old entertainer has been busy promoting her new Netflix movie, Atlas, while the Air director is filming The Accountant 2.

Insiders close to the couple claim that Ben and Jen are "taking some space" to figure out if the relationship is "right for the both of them."

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker and the Argo star made fans' hearts flutter when they reunited after 20 years apart and wed in 2022.

Yet, the couple have been plagued with divorce rumors after Ben was spotted without his wedding ring earlier this month.

Sources have also maintained that the Oscar-winner "doesn't agree with Jennifer's lifestyle" and feels "worn down" by the marriage, adding that he's "checked out."