Jennifer Lopez fires back at Ben Affleck questions: "Don't come in here with that energy"

Mexico City, Mexico - Jennifer Lopez classily clapped back at a reporter who questioned the status of her marriage to Ben Affleck !

Jennifer Lopez (pictured) shut down a reporter who ambushed her with Ben Affleck divorce questions. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Per NBC News, the 54-year-old entertainer aptly reminded the world why she'll always be "Jenny from the block" during a press run for her new Netflix flick, Atlas.

When asked by a reporter if divorce rumors plaguing Bennifer are true, J.Lo's costar, Simu Liu, quickly came to her defense by replying, "OK, we're not doing that.

"Thank you so much. We really appreciate it, come on, don't come in here with that energy," he continued.

The Selena star was even more blunt, telling the reporter, "You know better than that."

Well, okay then!

Bennifer has been making headlines as of late after it was reported that the Justice League star moved out of their home and was spotted without his wedding ring before later putting it back on for a dinner with friends.