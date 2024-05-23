Jennifer Lopez fires back at Ben Affleck questions: "Don't come in here with that energy"
Mexico City, Mexico - Jennifer Lopez classily clapped back at a reporter who questioned the status of her marriage to Ben Affleck!
Per NBC News, the 54-year-old entertainer aptly reminded the world why she'll always be "Jenny from the block" during a press run for her new Netflix flick, Atlas.
When asked by a reporter if divorce rumors plaguing Bennifer are true, J.Lo's costar, Simu Liu, quickly came to her defense by replying, "OK, we're not doing that.
"Thank you so much. We really appreciate it, come on, don't come in here with that energy," he continued.
The Selena star was even more blunt, telling the reporter, "You know better than that."
Well, okay then!
Bennifer has been making headlines as of late after it was reported that the Justice League star moved out of their home and was spotted without his wedding ring before later putting it back on for a dinner with friends.
Ben is currently filming The Accountant 2, which is why he hasn't attended any of J.Lo's recent premieres, yet there's still constant chatter that the spouses, who wed in 2022, are headed for divorce.
