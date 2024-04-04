Jennifer Lopez rebrands tour amid struggling ticket sales

Los Angeles, California - Singer Jennifer Lopez has renamed her upcoming album tour due to sluggish ticket sales . But will the change be enough to save the event?

The 54-year-old's tour was originally advertised under the name This Is Me... Now in line with her latest album of the same name.

Per Variety, J.Lo now wants to appeal to a wider audience with the new tour name This Is Me... Live | The Greatest Hits.

The recent album has fallen far short of expectations, with 14,000 copies sold in the first week. A number 38 spot on the Billboard 200 chart is not the usual benchmark for an icon like J.Lo!

According to the outlet, event organizers have not made a statement on the renaming, but advertisements already bear the new tour name.

The ticket provider also has altered information on the name of the event.

It was only in February that Ben Affleck's wife quietly canceled some of her planned appearances because there was too little interest.