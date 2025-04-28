Jennifer Lopez puts a glorious twist on silk pajamas in new pics!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez dripped in diamonds in chic new Instagram snaps amid her alleged real estate battle with Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez inspired fans to find their glow with glamorous new images she shared on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

J.Lo has proven why diamonds are truly a girl's best friend with some fashionable images she dropped on Friday.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer was captured in pastel pink silk pajamas that include a long-sleeved button-down dress and a matching turban.

J.Lo added a red carpet make-up glam that featured dramatic eyelashes and a smoky eye while she accessorized the look with a sparkling Schiaparelli collar necklace and matching earrings.

She captioned the post, "Time to shine, Find your glow. Happy Friday JLovers."

The post's timing does coincide with reports saying that J.Lo is at odds with her ex-husband over their Beverly Hills mansion.