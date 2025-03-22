Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to date after Ben Affleck divorce!

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck who? Jennifer Lopez may be ready to move on after her divorce !

Jennifer Lopez insiders are claiming that the superstar is single and ready to mingle after her split from Ben Affleck. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Page Six, a trusted source spilled that the Let's Get Loud hitmaker is "ready to put herself out there again" and hasn't "given up on finding love."

The spilled that J.Lo's friends "have encouraged her to date and she's definitely open to meeting someone new."



The tipster added that the superstar is "considering dating somebody who isn't in the public eye this time around, but she's not limiting herself to any particular type."

As of late, the Atlas star has been sparking dating rumors with her new co-star, Brett Goldstein, and even Kevin Costner, but is she looking for someone more private?

Meanwhile, Ben has been raising eyebrows after spending a lot of time with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.