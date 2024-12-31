Jennifer Lopez reflects on 2024 and rings in 2025 with heartfelt new post: "It’s going to get better"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year with a heartfelt social media post, reflecting on her standout moments from 2024 and sharing her excitement for what's ahead!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram with a brand new montage video to ring in the new year! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Goodbye, 2024 – hello, 2025!

On Monday, the 55-year-old superstar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt recap of her whirlwind year.

The video montage highlights the biggest moments of her busy year, including press tours for her films Atlas and Unstoppable and her showstopping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

Noticeably absent from the post, however, is any mention of her high-profile split from Ben Affleck, whom she filed for divorce from in August.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things," the On The Floor hitmaker reflects in one interview clip included in the post.

In another snippet, J. Lo candidly discussed how she navigates difficult times.