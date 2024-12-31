Jennifer Lopez reflects on 2024 and rings in 2025 with heartfelt new post: "It’s going to get better"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez rang in the new year with a heartfelt social media post, reflecting on her standout moments from 2024 and sharing her excitement for what's ahead!
Goodbye, 2024 – hello, 2025!
On Monday, the 55-year-old superstar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt recap of her whirlwind year.
The video montage highlights the biggest moments of her busy year, including press tours for her films Atlas and Unstoppable and her showstopping appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.
Noticeably absent from the post, however, is any mention of her high-profile split from Ben Affleck, whom she filed for divorce from in August.
"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things," the On The Floor hitmaker reflects in one interview clip included in the post.
In another snippet, J. Lo candidly discussed how she navigates difficult times.
Jennifer Lopez says "the best is yet to come" ahead of New Years
"In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go," she shared.
"That makes the story so triumphant," she added.
"You can come out the other end and literally become Dr. Judy."
Reflecting back on the year, Jennifer said, "What a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come..."
"I can sit here with my heart and soul intact and still feel really full of love... It’s going to get better and it always does. It’s a beautiful life in that way," she continued.
"Let's go b***h," she optimistically ended the post, "See you in 2025!"
