Jennifer Lopez reveals her "gratitude" list in a low-cut leotard

Jennifer Lopez inspired her Instagram followers on Wednesday with her "gratitude check-in." © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

The 55-year-old pop star flaunted her curvy frame while expressing what she's most grateful for in a new IG post.

J.Lo rocked a low-cut, black sleeveless bodysuit and matching tights while her honey-blonde hair was styled in a messy updo.

In her caption, the Get On The Floor hitmaker spilled on the top three things she's most grateful for, and of course, her body landed the no. one spot!

She wrote on Wednesday, "Gratitude check-in: 1. My body – working hard but still better than ever. 2. The people who keep my heart full. 3. The little moments that become the best memories," adding, "What are you grateful for today?"

J.Lo has been all about sharing inspiration lately as she continues to move on from her Ben Affleck divorce.