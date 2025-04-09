Jennifer Lopez reveals her "gratitude" list in a low-cut leotard
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez had a "gratitude check-in" with her Instagram followers!
The 55-year-old pop star flaunted her curvy frame while expressing what she's most grateful for in a new IG post.
J.Lo rocked a low-cut, black sleeveless bodysuit and matching tights while her honey-blonde hair was styled in a messy updo.
In her caption, the Get On The Floor hitmaker spilled on the top three things she's most grateful for, and of course, her body landed the no. one spot!
She wrote on Wednesday, "Gratitude check-in: 1. My body – working hard but still better than ever. 2. The people who keep my heart full. 3. The little moments that become the best memories," adding, "What are you grateful for today?"
J.Lo has been all about sharing inspiration lately as she continues to move on from her Ben Affleck divorce.
The multi-hyphenate is busy preparing for the debut of her upcoming big flick, Kiss of the Spider Woman, while also preparing to film her next project, Office Romance, opposite Brett Goldstein – with whom she is also sparking dating rumors!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo