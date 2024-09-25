Jennifer Lopez seemingly hints at Ben Affleck reunion amid "complicated" divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split could be a lot more complicated than realized - but have the two secretly reunited?

Jennifer Lopez (r.) may have spilled some interesting tea amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Bennifer drama continues with an eye-raising, since-deleted pic from the 55-year-old entertainer.

Per Hola, Jennifer posted – then quickly deleted – a selfie while promoting her beauty brand, JLo Beauty, yet eagled-eyed users spotted one telling detail in the snap.

Apparently, before wiping the photo off her social media, the Let's Get Loud singer was rocking her signature "Ben" necklace.

The pic follows the exes' PDA-filled reunion last week, and while insiders claim that the two still have "a lot of love for each other," there's also talk that their divorce isn't going as smoothly as hoped for.

An insider told OK! Magazine that Ben and Jen are having "a hard time with their split and are trying to move forward in the most respectful way possible."

They added that the breakup "is more complicated than it appears on the surface."