Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite again – but is their split still on?

Los Angeles, California - After an eyebrow-raising reunion, Jennifer Lopez has been spotted with her ex, Ben Affleck, once again.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) has been spotted with her ex, Ben Affleck, once again, but are the former flames really ready to call off their divorce proceedings? © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TMZ, the former flames were spotted in Los Angeles as they attended a "back-to-school" event on Tuesday night.

Both Jen and Ben have kids attending the school, and the outlet reported that the two were "very cordial" during the event.

But despite ongoing speculation, the latest joint outing doesn't mean that their divorce is on hold.

After months of chatter about the status of their marriage, J.Lo formally pulled the plug as she filed for divorce in August – citing April 26 as their official date of separation.

However, a PDA-filled outing with their kids stirred up rumors that the two were calling off their divorce. Shortly after, insiders claimed that the meet-up was only intended for their kids to "hang out."

Though both share their kiddos with previous spouses, their children are said to get along quite well, and the exes want them to remain close despite the split.

The public reunions come after Ben notably avoided the premiere of Unstoppable, which he produced and stars his 55-year-old ex.