Jennifer Lopez to headline major Pride Month event: "This is bigger than music"

Washington, D.C. - This is her...now! Jennifer Lopez has been confirmed as one of the headliners for the 2025 World Pride Music Festival.

Jennifer Lopez is hitting the stage at this year's 2025 World Pride Music Festival. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

On Tuesday, J.Lo dished that she's hitting the stage as a headliner for the two-day festival that will honor the 50th anniversary of DC's first LGBTQ+ pride event.

Joining the Let's Get Loud hitmaker is artist Troye Sivan plus Grimes, Tinashe, Rita Ora, and Paris Hilton.

The summer event's producer, Jake Resnicow, said in a news release, "Hosting this festival in our nation's capital makes it even more powerful. It's not just a party; it's a global movement."

Meanwhile. J.Lo shared the news via X, tweeting, "I am beyond excited to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in our nation's capital!"