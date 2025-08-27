Jennifer Lopez's strict post-Ben Affleck dating requirements exposed!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez may be ready to date again after divorcing Ben Affleck – but she has some requirements for her next, potential bae!

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to date again a year after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

Per Star Magazine, the 56-year-old's "conditions" require a matchmaker to help "weed through" eligible bachelors – and the stipulation that her next boo makes about as much as she does.

An insider said that J.Lo's "ready to sign up and get some help," adding that "she has very high expectations about who she wants to share her life with; they need to be super successful, handsome, and at the top of their game in every way."

The source noted that the potential candidates "don't necessarily need to be worth more than she is, but she does want them to be in the same ballpark as she is when it comes to their net worth."

The multi-hyphenate singer did recently spark love rumors with a hunky backup dancer amid her Up All Night tour – but does this mystery man meet her new requirements? If not, the relationship may not make it in the long run.

The Get Right hitmaker, who filed for divorce from the Air director last August, is apparently having the "time of her life" as a single lady.