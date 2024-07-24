Jennifer Lopez is "making the best" of her summer as Ben Affleck drama continues
Hamptons, New York - Jennifer Lopez is said to be making the most of her time away from Ben Affleck amid the pair's reported marital problems!
On Tuesday, the now-55-year-old entertainer kick off Leo season with a stylish bike ride in the Hamptons.
J.Lo was captured with friends biking around in a black-and-white floral set that featured an off-the-shoulder, fitted bandeau with short sleeves and matching skirt.
The look was adorned in bold black and white floral designs which she teamed with wedges, shades, and her wedding band.
The Get Right artist's Hampton take over follows her Bridgerton-themed birthday bash while the Justice League star remains on the west coast.
Will J. Lo and Ben Affleck continue to spend the summer apart?
While there's no clarification as to why Ben skipped out on J. Lo's birthday bash, the couple have spent the majority of the summer apart amid divorce rumors.
According to PEOPLE, the Atlas star's "summer isn't exactly what she originally had planned, but she's making the best of it."
An insider added, "She's always grateful for family time."
In addition to J. Lo's b-day party, Bennifer also spent their second wedding anniversary on separate coasts.
With the summer season starting to wind down, will the spouses continue to spend the remaining sunny days apart?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo