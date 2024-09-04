Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce get nasty without a prenup?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage may cost a thing since the soon-to-be exes reportedly didn't have a prenup!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's (l.) divorce could get heated as the pair reportedly had no prenup in place. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The latest tea surrounding Bennifer's shocking split suggests that the estranged couple's divorce could be another ugly Hollywood battle!

Per People, an insider spilled that the 55-year-old entertainer and the 52-year-old Oscar winner's divorce "has the potential to get ugly" without a prenup in place.

The source dished that "there are some sticking points over financials" between J.Lo and Ben, who have begun mediation with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.



Since the pair didn't have a martial contract when they eloped in Vegas and later wed in Georgia, all the earnings, profits, and assets they made during their union are considered community property.

When J.Lo filed for divorce last month, the Selena star wrote that her assets were "unknown" to her.