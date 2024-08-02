Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck allegedly not speaking: "Totally done"
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is officially over, as a source spilled that the two are no longer on speaking terms.
Is this the end of Bennifer 2.0?
Rumors of trouble in paradise have swirled for months as the pair spent the summer apart.
While J.Lo has been enjoying the Hamptons, Ben has remained in Los Angeles.
According to a source from Fox News, the two are no longer talking to each other and have indeed decided to part ways.
And it seems like the biggest clue of the supposed split was the On The Floor singer's Bridgerton-themed birthday party – from which the 51-year-old actor was notably absent.
"Ben didn't come to celebrate Jennifer's birthday because they are done," the source revealed.
They continued, "Totally done. They are not getting back together."
Adding further fuel to the fire, Ben has reportedly closed on a new $20.5 million home in Los Angeles, while J.Lo finalized the sale of her New York City condo on the same day.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relay messages through their children
The source alleged that the two have not spoken and have resorted to talking through their kids.
"If she wants to talk to his kids, she goes straight to the kids. Same with him," the source said.
Jennifer and Ben also recently listed their shared Beverly Hills mansion for sale.
Despite all the divorce rumors, both high-profile stars have stayed silent and out of the spotlight as much as possible, as they are determined to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their children.
"J.Lo wants to be there for Ben's kids," an additional source told Fox News. "She's changed her life and made it more about the children."
