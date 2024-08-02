Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck allegedly not speaking: "Totally done"

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is officially over, as a source spilled that the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck are reportedly over as the two aren't speaking with each other anymore. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jenniferlopez

Is this the end of Bennifer 2.0?

Rumors of trouble in paradise have swirled for months as the pair spent the summer apart.

While J.Lo has been enjoying the Hamptons, Ben has remained in Los Angeles.

According to a source from Fox News, the two are no longer talking to each other and have indeed decided to part ways.

And it seems like the biggest clue of the supposed split was the On The Floor singer's Bridgerton-themed birthday party – from which the 51-year-old actor was notably absent.



"Ben didn't come to celebrate Jennifer's birthday because they are done," the source revealed.

They continued, "Totally done. They are not getting back together."

Adding further fuel to the fire, Ben has reportedly closed on a new $20.5 million home in Los Angeles, while J.Lo finalized the sale of her New York City condo on the same day.