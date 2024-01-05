Jonathan Majors tell-all interview plans revealed after assault verdict

Los Angeles, California - Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors will break his silence after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors will sit down for his first interview following his split verdict and Marvel firing. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old Creed III actor will give his first interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis on Good Morning America on January 8.

The interview follows Majors' split verdict last month, where he was found guilty of assault and harassment.

He was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The Lovecraft Country star, who was arrested in March 2023 over a domestic dispute with his ex, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The fallout led to Majors getting dropped by Marvel Studios and losing his expanding role as the villainous Kang at the helm of the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.