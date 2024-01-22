Judge Judy delivers verdict on Nikki Haley ahead of key vote

Exeter, New Hampshire - Television's celebrity Judge Judy Sheindlin delivered her verdict Sunday on White House hopeful Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire's make-or-break US Republican primary vote – calling her "the real deal."

Judge Judy Sheindlin takes the stage to introduce Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at an Exeter campaign rally on January 21, 2024, ahead of the New Hampshire primary election. © REUTERS

Haley is the last standing rival to front-runner Donald Trump in the race to secure the party's nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in November's election.



But she is 15 points behind in polling, with just one day to go until the Granite State votes.

"It's time for Nikki Haley. This is her moment. She's a star... I do know people and this woman is the real deal," the 81-year-old Sheindlin told a crowd of Haley supporters in Exeter.

The straight-shooting New York judge-turned-TV-adjudicator said she had been "pretty apolitical" for most of her life, but concern for the future prompted her to contact Haley.

"I saw how poised, graceful, knowledgeable, centered, intelligent she was. I saw how she commanded her space," Sheindlin said.

"And when she indicated her desire to run for president of the United States and I saw the field, I said, 'I want to get to know this lady.'"