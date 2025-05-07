Justin Baldoni suffers major setback amid Blake Lively legal war

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down, but is his legal battle with his co- star Blake Lively the reason behind it?

Justin Baldoni (r.) is shutting down his Wayfarer Foundation amid his legal battle with Blake Lively. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Frederick M. Brown / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The It Ends With Us director's philanthropic branch of his Wayfarer Studios is shutting down due to "reasons unknown," per the company's website.

The foundation, which was co-founded by Baldoni and his studio partner Steve Sarowitz in 2021, shared the news via Instagram and explained that the shutdown was "unanimous."

The caption added, "Although the Wayfarer Foundation is closing, my personal commitment to giving remains strong, and I'm dedicated to making an impact on society through the ongoing mission and work."

The Jane the Virgin star is currently locked in a contentious legal war with Lively over her allegations of sexual harassment against him, and though Baldoni didn't outright allude to the drama, the decision to close the foundation at this time is telling.