Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber expecting their first baby?

Los Angeles, California - Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcoming their first baby together soon? Here's the tea on the newest rumors surrounding the spouses!

Justin Bieber (l.) and Hailey Bieber (r.) have been hit with new rumors that they are expecting their first child together. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per TikToker and radio host Symon, the 30-year-old Peaches singer may be expecting his first child with his 27-year-old wifey.

In the viral TikTok clip, Symon shared with viewers, "I have major breaking news. A source via Justin Bieber's record label told me that Hailey Bieber is six months pregnant."

"Now, this makes a lot of sense," she continued.

"I mean, Hailey, who is always used to strutting her stuff with her tummy out has been wearing super baggy clothes, baggy jackets, and even at Coachella was really covered up."

This isn't the first time fans have speculated about whether or not the Rhodes founder is secretly hiding a pregnancy.

Neither Justin nor Hailey have confirmed or denied the newest baby chatter yet.

