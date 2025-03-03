Does Hailey Bieber's solo Vanity Fair Oscars Party appearance hint at trouble with hubby Justin Bieber?

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber had a "mom's night out" at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party without her husband Justin Bieber . But does this have anything to do with the split rumors ?

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a Saint Laurent gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. © Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trouble in paradise? Not so fast!

After celebrating the Biebs' birthday this weekend, the Rhode founder was spotted attending the yearly Oscars after party by herself.

It's possible that Justin was just tuckered out from a few days of partying.

Hailey pulled up to the star-studded bash in a strapless black Saint Laurent gown adorned with two oversized bows and a sheer bottom.

The beauty mogul paired the dress with diamond-studded statement earrings while her hair was styled in glamorous loose waves.

Despite arriving at the party alone, Hailey definitely was one less lonely girl as she posed with Zöe Kravitz and Madison Beer, not to mention her bestie Kendall Jenner who was also in attendance.

The Baldwin member kicked off her fun-filled weekend by commemorating her hubby's birthday, as the pop star turned 31 years old on March 1.