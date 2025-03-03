Kendall Jenner gives glamorous goth vibes at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner didn't disappoint with her stunning appearance at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party !

Kendall Jenner stunned in a black lace Mugler dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Um, sorry, but Morticia Addams who? There's a new gothic style icon in town, and her name is Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old supermodel is always the moment at the yearly event – but this time, Kenny went even edgier!

The 818 Tequila founder arrived at the Oscars afterparty in a sheer black lace Mugler dress that featured a high neck, dramatic long bell sleeves, and a small train plus a knee-high leg slit.

Kendall's freshly-shorn bob was styled simply while she accessorized the look with statement black drop earrings.

The Calvin Klein ambassador, who recently rekindled her romance with NBA star Devin Booker, arrived to the party solo but was later seen posing with her sister Kim Kardashian.