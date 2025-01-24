Hailey Bieber posts selfie to shut down divorce rumors after latest relationship scandal

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's wife Hailey just posted another pic to let fans know things are okay between them after their latest scandal.

Hailey Bieber just posted another pic to let fans know things are okay between her and her husband Justin Bieber after their latest scandal. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

Hailey doesn't want fans to "beliebe" the divorce rumors.

After Justin Bieber's Instagram account briefly unfollowed Hailey – something that the 30-year-old singer quickly claimed was the result of a hack.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he wrote. "S**t is getting suss out here."

The couple have since been posting photos of one another on socials to calm down fan speculation of a split.

The latest bit of damage control comes in the form of the Rhode founder's recent Insta Story pic.

In it, the model snaps a selfie of herself wearing a green and white LL Bean tote bag with the words "Mrs. Bieber" embroidered prominently.

Her chic look is completed with a leather bomber jacket, Rhode phone case, oval glasses, and that trademark Hailey Bieber supermodel swagger.