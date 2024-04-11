Are Justin and Hailey Bieber still having a "hard time" in their marriage?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are said to be having a rough time amid rumors that the pair may split!

Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) are working through their martial problems according to insiders. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

According to a new report from The US Sun, the young spouses are supposedly "desperate" to stay together and work through their apparent issues.

Per insiders, Justin and Hailey are "not separating but they have been going through a tough time."

"Divorce is not an option for them as it goes against their religious beliefs," the source continued, adding, "They're working on their marriage."

As of late, the Biebers have been hit with divorce rumors, as fans have even speculated that the two were living apart.

But the anonymous tipster further explained: "Nobody's moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together.

"Sometimes space can be a good thing, and it seems to be working for them at the minute as they figure things out."