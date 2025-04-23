Is Justin Bieber part of a cult? Pop star's friend reveals new concerns

Los Angeles, California - Could Justin Bieber belong to a cult? A friend of the pop star has come forward with a wild explanation for his recent behavior.

Justin Bieber's former friend Ryan Good (l.) is sounding the alarm about the pop star's recent behavior. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ryangood24 & @justinbieber

For some time now, Justin has reportedly become more and more withdrawn and has had little contact with those closest to him.

According to a report Tuesday from TMZ, Ryan Good, the co-founder of Justin's fashion brand Drew House, has not exchanged a word with him for over a year.

The 41-year-old has reportedly distanced himself because of a man named Judah Smith, the 31-year-old singer's pastor.

The friendship broke down when Ryan left the Churchome church in Beverly Hills, where Judah plays a leading role.

Ryan is convinced that the church is a cult, and he finds the close relationship between Justin and the pastor very worrying.

Justin also reportedly brought Judah onto the board of Drew House – a move insiders deemed "weird" considering the pastor had no business experience and did not get along with Ryan.

The Never Say Never artist told fans earlier this month that he was "no longer involved" with Drew House and urged them not to "waste their money" on the brand anymore, seemingly alluding to his falling out with Ryan.