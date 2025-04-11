Justin Bieber publicly severs ties with his clothing brand Drew House: "Don't waste ur money"
Los Angeles, California - In 2018, Justin Bieber got together with his former stylist Ryan Good and founded the clothing brand Drew House. Is it all over now?
Since Drew House's launch in 2019, sweaters, shirts, caps, and jackets have been sold in abundance – is it all over now?
At least that seems to be the case for Bieber.
On Thursday, the Sorry artist shared a post on Instagram and announced: "I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand."
He continued, writing, "Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or family or life."
"If you’re rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste your money on drewhouse."
Although he has since deleted the post, a video from last week can still be seen on his account.
It shows an animated Justin walking into a house full of Drew House items, lighting a match, and eventually setting the entire house on fire. He then walks toward his wife and their son Jack Blues.
At the end of the clip, the words "SKYLRK" appear on the screen, as if the musician is promoting his new clothing brand.
"SKYLRK announcement was a slap in the face" for Justin Bieber's Drew House employees, says source
"The SKYLRK announcement was a slap in the face to all the people who had been working hard on the next Drew House release," a source connected to Bieber and Drew House told People.
"Also some of his employees were affected from the Palisades and Pasadena fires," the insider added.
"That video he used to burn the house down was highly inappropriate and insensitive but that’s who he really is."
Justin Bieber has been causing a stir among fans lately with cryptic Instagram posts and worrying public appearances.
Recently, it has often been rumored that he is under the influence of drugs.
His team vehemently denies this, and he has also shared posts online in which he appears to have shaded his now engaged ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber & Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP