Justin Bieber publicly severs ties with his clothing brand Drew House: "Don't waste ur money"

Los Angeles, California - In 2018, Justin Bieber got together with his former stylist Ryan Good and founded the clothing brand Drew House. Is it all over now?

Are Justin Bieber and his fashion brand Drew House going their separate ways from now on? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@justinbieber

Since Drew House's launch in 2019, sweaters, shirts, caps, and jackets have been sold in abundance – is it all over now?

At least that seems to be the case for Bieber.

On Thursday, the Sorry artist shared a post on Instagram and announced: "I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand."

He continued, writing, "Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or family or life."

"If you’re rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste your money on drewhouse."

Although he has since deleted the post, a video from last week can still be seen on his account.

It shows an animated Justin walking into a house full of Drew House items, lighting a match, and eventually setting the entire house on fire. He then walks toward his wife and their son Jack Blues.

At the end of the clip, the words "SKYLRK" appear on the screen, as if the musician is promoting his new clothing brand.