Justin Bieber reportedly battling "demons" as concern grows
Los Angeles, California - Former close friends of Justin Bieber are reportedly growing concerned about the singer.
Speaking with People on Wednesday, a source revealed that "people are worried about" the 31-year-old these days.
"He is facing a lot of different demons right now," the insider said.
"He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business."
Previously, a former team member of Bieber's reached out to The Hollywood Reporter and explained that the new dad is a bit "lost" at the moment.
"Seeing him disintegrate like this… it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose," the individual said, adding, "There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."
The Hollywood Reporter story also alleged that Bieber is millions in debt after cancelling his Justice World Tour in 2022 – rumors that a representative for the musician vehemently denied.
Justin Bieber's rep fires back at debt rumors
Bieber's spokesperson further bashed the reporting, saying, "This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed – and clearly ill-informed – 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.
"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path."
A few days ago, the Peaches singer distanced himself from his own fashion brand called Drew House, warning his Instagram followers, "If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House."
He is currently gearing up to launch a new brand under the name SKYLRK.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images