Justin Bieber's remarks on Billie Eilish resurface after Diddy arrest: "I want to protect her"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's past comments expressing a desire to "protect" Billie Eilish from the music industry have resurfaced in the wake of Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest.

Past comments from Justin Bieber (r.) about Billie Eilish (l.) have sparked controversy after Diddy's recent arrest. © Collage: Paras Griffin, Angela Weiss, & Valerie Macon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old singer made the remarks during an interview in 2020 with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Justin, who signed to Diddy protégé Usher's record label at just 14 years old, shared the challenges he faced trying to navigate the music industry at such a young age.

"I just want to protect her," he said.

He expressed a desire to shield Billie, who was 18 at the time of the interview, from similar experiences.

"I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anything," the Stay singer said.

Fans have now drawn a connection between the comments and recent allegations against the rap mogul, who has been accused of inflicting sexual abuse on women for decades and coercing them into participating in sex parties using threats or violence.

Billie has previously commented on Justin's unwavering friendship, stating that she's "so grateful" to have him in her life.

"I am so so thankful for him and like the way that he was to me when I needed it, and he needed it," the Ocean Eyes singer said.