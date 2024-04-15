Justin Bieber smooches Jaden Smith before surprise Coachella performance!

Indio, California - Justin Bieber apparently found a beauty and a beat in Jaden Smith as the two were captured having a sweet moment at Coachella !

Justin Bieber (r.) had a sweet reunion with his longtime friend, Jaden Smith, that raised some eyebrows at weekend 1 of Coachella. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/daydayred_ & justinbieber

Weekend 1 of the annual music festival had a lot of surprises, but eyebrows were definitely raised during the 30-year-old Peaches artist's reunion with the 25-year-old Icon singer.

In the clip shared by a fan on Sunday, Jaden was seen grabbing the Biebs by the waist and dancing on him before putting his arm around the Baby singer.

Justin then leaned in and planted a smooch on his pal's cheek.

The Never Say Never singers rocked long baggy shorts for the yearly event, with Jaden adding a turquoise puffer vest to his fit while Justin completed his look with a white sweater vest and backwards baseball cap.