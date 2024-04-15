Justin Bieber smooches Jaden Smith before surprise Coachella performance!
Indio, California - Justin Bieber apparently found a beauty and a beat in Jaden Smith as the two were captured having a sweet moment at Coachella!
Weekend 1 of the annual music festival had a lot of surprises, but eyebrows were definitely raised during the 30-year-old Peaches artist's reunion with the 25-year-old Icon singer.
In the clip shared by a fan on Sunday, Jaden was seen grabbing the Biebs by the waist and dancing on him before putting his arm around the Baby singer.
Justin then leaned in and planted a smooch on his pal's cheek.
The Never Say Never singers rocked long baggy shorts for the yearly event, with Jaden adding a turquoise puffer vest to his fit while Justin completed his look with a white sweater vest and backwards baseball cap.
Justin Bieber surprises fans with Tems performance at Coachella
But before anyone gets in a tizzy over the warm embrace, Justin's wifey, Hailey, was also present at the music fest.
The Rhode founder pulled up to Coachella pantless in a baggy leather jacket, a black undershirt, and white socks with black boots.
Hailey also provided the footage via her Instagram story of when the Biebs shocked the audience when he appeared on stage during Tems and Wizkid's set for their collaborative track, Essence.
The Ghost of You singer closed out the performance by delivering his verse from the remix of the song and serenading to Tems in front of the roaring crowd, proving once again that he will always be the Biebs!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/daydayred_ & justinbieber