Hailey Bieber reflects on harrowing mini-stroke one year later

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber got real about the harrowing mini-stroke she suffered last year.

She's a survivor! Hailey Bieber commemorated the one-year anniversary of her mini-stroke by informing fans of her PFO condition. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/haileybieber

On Friday, Justin Bieber's wifey marked the one-year anniversary of her horrific health scare that led to her Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) diagnosis.

The mofel took to her Instagram stories to re-share her YouTube video that she posted last April, in which she explained that PFO is a heart condition where a hole exists between the left and right side of her heart.

"Can't believe it's been one year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis," the Baldwin family member wrote in the post.

"Given that it's the one-year mark from such a life-changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate," she continued, adding a donation link to UCLA Health.

In the video she posted last year, Hailey told fans that on March 10 while she was having breakfast with Justin when she suddenly felt "a really weird sensation" that traveled down her arm from her shoulder and into her fingertips.

It wasn't until Hailey's hospitalization that was told by doctors that she had suffered a small blood clot to her brain, further explaining that she that had suffered a transient ischemic attack, also known as a mini-stroke.