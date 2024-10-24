Justin and Hailey Bieber step out in style for star-studded Rhode event!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey stepped out in style for the new mom 's Rhode event!

Hailey Bieber was all about business for her star-studded Rhode event in Beverly Hills. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was another parents' night out for the Biebers, who attended Hailey's star-studded party on Wednesday in honor of her beauty brand's new Barrier Butter.

The 27-year-old model's longtime pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner, plus Lori Harvey and Bella Hadid, were among the many A-listers that pulled up to Funke in Beverly Hills for the event.

For her big night, Hailey was all about business as she channeled the trendy office siren aesthetic in an oversized gray power suit that came with eye-catching shoulder pads and matching slacks.

Hailey made the look pop with burgundy accessories, including a stain clutch, a polka dot tie, patent leather pumps, and her frames.

She also gave more glimpses of her business attire in footage from the night shared via her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Justin went for a more casual look that featured a brown plaid jacket – sans shirt – and jeans, plus a tan hat and shades.