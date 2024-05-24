Justin Bieber drops sweets pics of Hailey's baby bump: "Mom and Dad"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are in full mom-and-dad mode in the the newest pics shared by the Peaches artist!

Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) are enjoying the pregnancy life after announcing that they are expecting their first child. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

On Thursday, the expecting couple flicked it up in the 30-year-old singer's latest Instagram snaps.

Justin's first post featured the Biebers smooching while Hailey bared her growing baby bump in a fitted jacket that was unbuttoned around her belly.

The Ghost artist matched his wife's aesthetic in an oversized blazer and matching trousers paired with loafers.

The Biebers switched up their looks in the following pics, with the Rhodes founder's bump peeking out from underneath a white blouse.