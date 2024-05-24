Justin Bieber drops sweets pics of Hailey's baby bump: "Mom and Dad"
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are in full mom-and-dad mode in the the newest pics shared by the Peaches artist!
On Thursday, the expecting couple flicked it up in the 30-year-old singer's latest Instagram snaps.
Justin's first post featured the Biebers smooching while Hailey bared her growing baby bump in a fitted jacket that was unbuttoned around her belly.
The Ghost artist matched his wife's aesthetic in an oversized blazer and matching trousers paired with loafers.
The Biebers switched up their looks in the following pics, with the Rhodes founder's bump peeking out from underneath a white blouse.
Justin and Hailey Bieber enter their parent era
Justin dropped another dump where Hailey cradled her growing bump in a sheer black top, leather jacket, blue jeans, and shades.
More footage showed the pregnant model flaunting her tummy in front of a golden flower statue in a cropped white T-shirt, baggy pants, plus a hooded jacket.
Meanwhile, in another pic, her hubby crouched down beside her as he rocked a sleeveless, nude puffer jacket, a light blue hoodie, and a gray cap.
The Biebers, who wed in 2018, announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this month!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/justinbieber