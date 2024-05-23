Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian help Hailey Bieber prepare for first baby: "Dream come true"

Los Angeles, California - The Kar- Jenners know what it takes to be successful mamas, and Hailey Bieber is taking it all in!

Hailey Bieber (c.) is getting mama advice from the Kardashian-Jenners! © Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Angela WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

Hailey is entering a whole new world, and she's got a squad of A-list mommy friends ready to help her through it, Us Weekly reported Thursday.

"She's been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians," a source revealed.

The 27-year-old model and her husband, Justin Bieber, are gearing up to welcome their first child, whose impending arrival they announced earlier this month.

"This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin," the source continued.

The insider emphasized the couple's excitement for parenthood, saying, "This is what they wanted for so long. Their prayers have been answered."

News of their pregnancy broke earlier this month when the STAY singer posted photos of Hailey's baby bump, instantly sending their celebrity friends into a frenzy of congratulations!

Kylie, a mom of two, threw a ton of heart emojis in the comments section, while sister Kendall Jenner got emotional and wrote, "Ahhh here come the tears again."

Hailey is also said to have always known she wanted to be a mother but didn't want to rush things after her marriage with Justin.