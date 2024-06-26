Hailey Bieber bares baby bump in trio of chic maternity snaps in NYC
New York, New York - Model Hailey Bieber bumped along in the Big Apple over the weekend with her hubby, Justin!
On Sunday evening, the Biebers stepped out in style amid their NYC takeover.
Hailey highlighted her growing baby bump in a gold, turtleneck satin dress and added a pair of shades, a black purse, and platform heels to the look.
She wore her hair in a sleek updo while the Yummy singer rocked a blue puffer jacket, baggy jeans, and a green-and-blue baseball cap.
Before this, the expecting parents attended a pop-up shop for Rhode in the Big Apple where the pregnant Mrs. Bieber flaunted her bump in a camel tone, body-con maxi dress with an oversized blazer.
Hailey later channeled her gothic side in a black lace bodysuit and blazer, plus a messy bun, to round out the sexy fit.
The Biebers announced that they are expecting their first child together back in May with a look at their dreamy vow renewal ceremony.
Since then, Hailey has joined several other A-list moms who have redefined maternity fashion!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber & @justinbieber