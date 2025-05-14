Justin Bieber reportedly owes Scooter Braun millions! But why?

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Justin Bieber allegedly owes his former manager Scooter Braun a shocking $8.8 million, according to a bombshell report.

Justin Bieber (r.) allegedly owes former manager Scooter Braun $8.8 million over his canceled 2022 tour. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Is the Biebs having money trouble?

According to Page Six, Justin received a massive $40 million advance for his now-canceled 2022 Justice tour.

But when the tour fell apart, things got pretty messy – very fast.

A six-month audit completed in April by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) claims the Peaches hitmaker still owes Scooter over $8.8 million, per documents obtained by TMZ.

Sources say he stepped in to bail Justin out when the canceled tour left the artist owing $24 million to promoter AEG.

Scooter's company, Hybe, covered the debt, and Justin reportedly signed a 10-year commitment note to repay it.

However, Justin allegedly only made one payment before stopping.