Justin Bieber reportedly owes Scooter Braun millions! But why?
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Justin Bieber allegedly owes his former manager Scooter Braun a shocking $8.8 million, according to a bombshell report.
Is the Biebs having money trouble?
According to Page Six, Justin received a massive $40 million advance for his now-canceled 2022 Justice tour.
But when the tour fell apart, things got pretty messy – very fast.
A six-month audit completed in April by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) claims the Peaches hitmaker still owes Scooter over $8.8 million, per documents obtained by TMZ.
Sources say he stepped in to bail Justin out when the canceled tour left the artist owing $24 million to promoter AEG.
Scooter's company, Hybe, covered the debt, and Justin reportedly signed a 10-year commitment note to repay it.
However, Justin allegedly only made one payment before stopping.
What's going on with Justin Bieber?
Rumors of Justin's financial struggles have been piling up for months.
Last October, TMZ reported that the pop star was considering suing his financial managers for allegedly mishandling $300 million of his fortune.
But others close to him say it's not bad advice - it's bad spending habits.
"He spends eye-watering amounts per month," one insider revealed to Page Six. "At one point, he couldn't even get a credit card."
Another source claimed, "He'll spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella. He hasn't worked in a really long time."
Despite selling his music catalogue in 2022 for $200 million, concerns are running rampant about the singer's financial and mental stability.
Justin's reps have clapped back hard, calling the swirling accusations "clickbait stupidity" from "unnamed – and clearly ill-informed – 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images