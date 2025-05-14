Justin Bieber reportedly owes Scooter Braun millions! But why?

Pop icon Justin Bieber allegedly owes his former manager Scooter Braun a shocking $8.8 million over a canceled tour, according to a bombshell report.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Justin Bieber allegedly owes his former manager Scooter Braun a shocking $8.8 million, according to a bombshell report.

Justin Bieber (r.) allegedly owes former manager Scooter Braun $8.8 million over his canceled 2022 tour.
Justin Bieber (r.) allegedly owes former manager Scooter Braun $8.8 million over his canceled 2022 tour.

Is the Biebs having money trouble?

According to Page Six, Justin received a massive $40 million advance for his now-canceled 2022 Justice tour.

But when the tour fell apart, things got pretty messy – very fast.

A six-month audit completed in April by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) claims the Peaches hitmaker still owes Scooter over $8.8 million, per documents obtained by TMZ.

Sources say he stepped in to bail Justin out when the canceled tour left the artist owing $24 million to promoter AEG.

Scooter's company, Hybe, covered the debt, and Justin reportedly signed a 10-year commitment note to repay it.

However, Justin allegedly only made one payment before stopping.

What's going on with Justin Bieber?

Inside sources have revealed that Justin Bieber has a spending problem.
Inside sources have revealed that Justin Bieber has a spending problem.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

Rumors of Justin's financial struggles have been piling up for months.

Last October, TMZ reported that the pop star was considering suing his financial managers for allegedly mishandling $300 million of his fortune.

But others close to him say it's not bad advice - it's bad spending habits.

"He spends eye-watering amounts per month," one insider revealed to Page Six. "At one point, he couldn't even get a credit card."

Another source claimed, "He'll spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella. He hasn't worked in a really long time."

Despite selling his music catalogue in 2022 for $200 million, concerns are running rampant about the singer's financial and mental stability.

Justin's reps have clapped back hard, calling the swirling accusations "clickbait stupidity" from "unnamed – and clearly ill-informed – 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.

