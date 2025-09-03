Justin Bieber makes bride's dream come true as he crashes California wedding!
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made a lucky bride's big day even more special with his surprise appearance at her wedding!
The 31-year-old pop star was all smiles while posing with the bride and her guests in viral footage circulating on social media.
Justin was captured dressed in a blue zip-up hoodie, low-rise jeans over a pair of red shorts, and a white t-shirt next to the newlywed, who stunned in a green and gold dress.
In another picture, the Baby hitmaker stood in the middle of a group of women, plus the bride.
A video of the moment featured Justin in the lobby of a hotel as he approached the group, while the caption of one clip jokes, "I would not be able to get married after this??"
The Biebs has been causing quite a stir lately with his thirst trap photos, along with some emotional and vulnerable captions.
The Yukon artist, who just dropped his surprise album, Swag, made headlines without even doing anything when a look-a-like tricked a Las Vegas DJ into performing on stage and ran up the club's bar tab!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@justinbiebernews & Instagram/@lilbieber