Justin Bieber makes bride's dream come true as he crashes California wedding!

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber made a lucky bride's big day even more special with his surprise appearance at her wedding!

Justin Bieber crashed a wedding over the weekend, and the sweet moment went viral on social media. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lilbieber

The 31-year-old pop star was all smiles while posing with the bride and her guests in viral footage circulating on social media.

Justin was captured dressed in a blue zip-up hoodie, low-rise jeans over a pair of red shorts, and a white t-shirt next to the newlywed, who stunned in a green and gold dress.

In another picture, the Baby hitmaker stood in the middle of a group of women, plus the bride.

A video of the moment featured Justin in the lobby of a hotel as he approached the group, while the caption of one clip jokes, "I would not be able to get married after this??"

The Biebs has been causing quite a stir lately with his thirst trap photos, along with some emotional and vulnerable captions.