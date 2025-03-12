Are Justin and Hailey Bieber in therapy over Diddy's lawsuits amid rumored marriage issues?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are said to be working out their issues and the stress over Sean "Diddy" Combs' scathing lawsuits via therapy.

Justin Bieber (l.) and Hailey Bieber (r) may be attending therapy to help solve their supposed marital woes and the stress of Diddy's lawsuit. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

A new report from RadarOnline alleges that the Biebers have sought the help of professionals because of the "stress" of their supposed marital woes and Diddy's high-profile sex trafficking lawsuit.

A source claims that Justin and Hailey are "doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud."

They added, "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed."

The two-time Grammy-winner, who's been working on new music, has recently been hit with drug accusations.

This comes as insiders report that Justin has cut off several close personal and working relationships – including his longtime ties to Diddy.