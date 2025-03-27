Justin Bieber says he's a "maniac" in new Instagram post featuring his son Jack
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber shared a look at his family life with Hailey and their baby boy Jack, while also making another candid confession.
The two-time Grammy winner shared a new photo dump on Thursday, during which he also dropped glimpses of his seven-month-old son.
The post first featured an image of Justin cuddling Jack Blues, though the baby's face was covered by his dad's head. Still, fans can see Jack's blonde hair and his teeny fingers.
Another shot showed the dad-son duo in the same position, with baby Bieber lying on a towel, seemingly hinting that Jack just finished his bath time.
The Peaches singer's dump also included an off-guard snap of the Rhodes founder in a red athletic ensemble, plus a look at Justin mixing music.
Yet he oddly captioned the post, "ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC. that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus," adding to concerns over his previous worrisome rants.
The Biebs recently admitted to "hating" himself and is working on his anger issues amid fans' concerns about his health – but his new snaps appear to indicate that he's doing just fine!
