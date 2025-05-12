Justin Bieber shares more unusual posts on Hailey's first Mother's Day

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber celebrated his wife Hailey's first Mother's Day before dropping another eyebrow-raising post!

Justin Bieber honored his Hailey (l.) on Mother's Day and also shared seemingly sad quotes about the holiday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

On Sunday, the Grammy-winner paid tribute to both his wifey and his mom, Pattie with a few Instagram posts on the yearly holiday.

First, Justin dropped two throwback images of him as a child with his mom before sharing snaps of the Rhode founder with their nine-month-old baby boy, Jack Blues.

On his Instagram story, the Yummy hitmaker re-shared Hailey's post that featured rare pics of the new mom, but the Biebs also shared some interesting thoughts about Mother's Day.

In one post, Justin wrote, "Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother's Day," per The Mirror.

The Peaches singer has been very candid lately amid rumors that he and Hailey are divorcing, though he and the Mrs. have slammed the gossip.