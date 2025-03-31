Hailey Bieber hits back after seemingly unfollowing Justin!

Justin and Hailey Bieber raised eyebrows over the weekend after fans noticed that the model wasn't following her hubby, who dropped some concerning posts!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber clarified "unfollowing" her hubby Justin on Instagram as fans continue to worry about his health!

Hailey Bieber (r.) slammed talk that she willingly unfollowed Justin on Instagram.
The Rhode founder stepped into the chat after fans noticed she was no longer following her husband on IG.

The What Do You Mean hitmaker's recent livestream kickstarted the gossip, as he was seen shirtless while teasing a new song.

Justin's eyelids looked droopy as he rapped the lyrics, "You just a little bitty b***h, for sure," leading fans to allege that the singer was "crashing out."

The two-time Grammy winner added further confusion as he dropped a close-up image of Hailey set to Sade's song, Jezebel, and wrote about how he "really tried to play nicey-nicey" before briefly deactivating his page.

On Monday, his wifey shut down the rumors as she wrote via TikTok, "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

The new dad, who was diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome in 2022, has been facing increasing scrutiny over his health, with some even accusing him of doing drugs.

But the Yummy singer has slammed the drug rumors and also hit back at false narratives about the state of his and Hailey's marriage.

