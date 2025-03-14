Justin Bieber writes about feeling "unworthy" amid mental health concerns

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Justin Bieber got candid about his mental health journey in a message shared to his Instagram.

In a story post, the 31-year-old singer spoke openly about battling impostor syndrome, admitting he has "always felt unworthy" of his success.

"Like when people told me I deserve something," he wrote. "It made me feel sneaky like / Damn if they only knew my thoughts."

But he ended the message on an encouraging note as he reminded readers who might feel the same way that they're not alone.

"I say all this to say / If you feel sneaky welcome to the club," Justin wrote. "I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

The message comes just days after the Peaches artist dropped a cryptic post where he wrote in all-caps, "We have nothing to prove today."

Justin has faced a wave of speculation about his mental health as of late, and the new dad was even hit with accusations of drug use that his team slammed as "exhausting and pitiful."