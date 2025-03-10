Hailey Bieber shares new snaps of baby Jack as Justin drops cryptic message

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber has shared a teasing glance at her baby boy Jack shortly after Justin Bieber dropped a cryptic Instagram post!

Hailey Bieber shared another teasing glimpse at her baby boy Jack Bieber this weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

The new mom's latest images featured up-close shots of Hailey holding her seven-month-old son on a sunny day.

The first photo showed the beauty mogul lovingly gazing at Jack, who is dressed in a long-sleeve top and a red knit hat.

The following snap was even sweeter as it captured her son reaching for her tan wide-brim sun hat.

Hailey's update follows her hubby's eyebrow-raising IG story on Saturday where the Peaches singer seemingly slammed the gossip surrounding his health.

The two-time Grammy winner wrote in all caps, "We have nothing to prove today."

He added, "Just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us and we don't owe anyone anything," in the post that was accompanied by Stevie Wonder's song Sir Duke.