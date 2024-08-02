Justin Timberlake has driving privileges revoked in DWI court hearing

Sag Harbor, New York - Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to DWI charges in a virtual court appearance on Friday, over a month after the star was arrested in the Hamptons.

Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to DWI charges in a virtual court appearance on Friday, over a month after the star was arrested in the Hamptons. © Collage: Adam GRAY & Michael TRAN / AFP

Per PEOPLE, the 43-year-old called in from Antwerp, Belgium, for the hearing.

Timberlake, who has been charged with a misdemeanor, had his driving privileges in New York state suspended by Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace.

The singer's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., told the media that such a suspension is "standard" for DUI charges.

Irace also slammed Burke for attempting to have the case dismissed and argued that the lawyer's statement read as "an attempt to poison the case before it even begins."

The Justice further threatened to hand Burke a gag order or implement a mandate that Timberlake appear in person, which would jeopardize his current world tour.

The former boy bander was arrested on June 18 for driving while intoxicated after dining at the American Hotel in the Long Island beach town.

Per ABC7, Burke has claimed that Timberlake "was not intoxicated" and accused the police of making errors in a bid to have the case dropped.