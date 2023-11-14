Did Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori flee to Australia to escape her new husband?

Melbourne, Australia - Is Mrs. West no longer in the building? Kanye West 's apparent new wifey Bianca Censori may have gotten a Ye intervention from her concerned loved ones.

Did Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori return to Australia to get away from Ye? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bianca.censori.official

The controversial marriage between the 46-year-old rapper and the 28-year-old architect may be on the rocks per a new report from The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, Censori quietly returned to her native country of Australia without Ye.

When she got there, she was allegedly confronted by her loved ones over her relationship with the eccentric artist. Her inner circle are reportedly now "confident" that she is aware of his "controlling ways" after being told to "wake the f**k up."

The report comes after Censori was seen with her parents and sister in her hometown where onlookers claim that "no one made a fuss at all."

"She was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else, even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side," a passerby reported.